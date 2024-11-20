5 sizzling black outfits by Chitrangda Singh that redefine glamour

DH Web Desk
Red Carpet Elegance in Black Gown
Chitrangda made heads turn in this black designer ensemble featuring intricate detailing and an off-shoulder design. The svelte body-hugging silhouette complemented her perfectly, making her look nothing short of a showstopper.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
Saree Sophistication
Making traditional wear a style statement, Chitrangda sizzles in a black saree with intricate golden embellishments. The outfit highlighted her flair for combining classic elegance with a modern vibe.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
Glamorous Ruffled Layers
Chitrangda Singh stuns in a striking black ensemble featuring voluminous, layered ruffles and a structured corset top. The outfit’s bold silhouette and intricate detailing make her look like a true style icon, proving that black can be as captivating as it is classic.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
Shimmer and Shine
For an evening look, Chitrangda opted for a sparkling black dress that added a touch of glamour. The dazzling details and sleek cut made her look effortlessly chic, ideal for any stylish night out.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda
Red carpet ready in a Slit Cut
Chitrangda captivated us with a classy black dress featuring a thigh-high slit and a chic cut-out detail, perfectly accentuating her toned figure.
Credit: Instagram/@chitrangda