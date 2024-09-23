5 Stylish sunglass choices by Sunny Kaushal that inspired us

Sunny masters the casual, laid-back aesthetic with his classic aviators. Paired with a printed tee, these sunglasses add a touch of edge to his relaxed outfit. Whether he’s out for a city stroll or picking up coffee, this look is the epitome of effortless cool!

Sunny takes a fashion risk by pairing oversized frames with a blazer and tee. These bold sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch, adding a burst of personality to his ensemble while keeping it sleek and contemporary.

For athleisure, Sunny's reflective lens shades are the highlight. These sunglasses not only inject some color but also elevate his athletic style—great for a jog or a leisurely day at the beach.

Bringing a hint of vintage flair to his ensemble, Sunny opts for round-frame sunglasses that complement his retro-inspired wardrobe. Whether it's a printed shirt or casual blazer, these shades give off an old-school charm that’s hard to miss.

Sunny goes for a sleek, sophisticated style with rectangular shades, giving off a polished, shoot-ready look. Paired with tailored co-ords, the sunglasses complete his sharp, on-point appearance.

