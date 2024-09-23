5 Stylish sunglass choices by Sunny Kaushal that inspired us

DH Web Desk
Sunny masters the casual, laid-back aesthetic with his classic aviators. Paired with a printed tee, these sunglasses add a touch of edge to his relaxed outfit. Whether he’s out for a city stroll or picking up coffee, this look is the epitome of effortless cool!
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sunny takes a fashion risk by pairing oversized frames with a blazer and tee. These bold sunglasses are the perfect finishing touch, adding a burst of personality to his ensemble while keeping it sleek and contemporary.
Credit: Special Arrangement
For athleisure, Sunny's reflective lens shades are the highlight. These sunglasses not only inject some color but also elevate his athletic style—great for a jog or a leisurely day at the beach.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Bringing a hint of vintage flair to his ensemble, Sunny opts for round-frame sunglasses that complement his retro-inspired wardrobe. Whether it's a printed shirt or casual blazer, these shades give off an old-school charm that’s hard to miss.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sunny goes for a sleek, sophisticated style with rectangular shades, giving off a polished, shoot-ready look. Paired with tailored co-ords, the sunglasses complete his sharp, on-point appearance.