5 things to know about Bengaluru girl Ria Nalavade

Ria Nalavade's rise to prominence began in 2017 when she won a nationwide beauty contest. Her victory gave her the platform to showcase her talents and kickstart her journey in the entertainment world.
Ria managed to achieve significant milestones in her short yet impressive career. Her performance in Three Legged Horse not only showcases her acting prowess but has also received recognition on the international stage, underlining her rapid ascent.
Ria has had the opportunity to work alongside established figures in the industry. Her participation in the acclaimed series Sunflower - Season 1, alongside notable personalities such as Vikas Bahl, Sunil Grover, and Ashish Vidyarthi, highlights her ability to stand out in the company of experienced actors.
Beyond her acting, Ria Nalavade has also demonstrated her skills as a storyteller and director. Her collaboration with Netflix as one of the youngest directors is a testament to her exceptional storytelling abilities. Her sci-fi short film Home 2 earned praises from everyone.
Ria's versatility is evident not only in her acting roles but also in her involvement in regional cinema. Her participation in the Marathi film Man Mauji, a remake of the hit South movie Maanmadhudu, showcases her willingness to explore diverse projects. Additionally, her recent web show UP 65, released on Jio Cinema, underscores her ability to adapt to different formats and genres.
