5 Times Ahsaas Channa proved she is the ultimate 'Queen of Web Series'

Kota Factory
In Kota Factory, Ahsaas highlighted the pressure faced by IIT aspirants. As Shivangi, she delivered a performance that gained prominence for how natural it looked. And that’s what connected with the audience instantly.
Girls Hostel
Through Girls Hostel, Ahsaas brought a blend of realistic and humorous lenses to hostel life, friendships and the challenges faced by college students. She made the audience resonate with the world of Girls Hostel, reflecting the experiences of hostel life.
Hostel Daze
Ahsaas took audiences on her journey of engineering hostel life and fused a novel energy as Akanksha. Despite limited screen time, the actress cast an impression simply by living the character first.
Mismatched
In Mismatched, Ahsaas brought a charming side to the screen. Her portrayal was warmly received, and she touched audiences' hearts by exploring innocent love, friendship and ambition in a college backdrop.
Half CA
Ahsaas delivered a subtle performance in Half CA. She played the role of a CA student and highlighted the turbulent journey, highlighting the complexities of academic life and the dedication needed to fulfill professional aims.
