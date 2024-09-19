5 times Fatima Sana Shaikh gave us major saree style goals

DH Web Desk
Fatima showcased a minimalist yet elegant vibe with this standout look, wearing a soft floral-patterned saree. The fabric’s intricate print was the focus, while the glittery black blouse provided a glamorous contrast.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Shaikh stuns in this alluring pink ensemble, exuding elegance. The transparent pink dupatta adds a dreamy softness, while the intricately silver-embroidered blouse offers a striking contrast to the more subtly decorated dupatta.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Fatima effortlessly displays her command of minimalist fashion with a chic black saree. Adorned with delicate bead-like embellishments, the saree exudes sophistication while maintaining a sleek and understated appeal.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Fatima excels in this eye-catching all-red saree look. The saree's bold red hue and clean, unembellished design highlight its rich texture and vibrant color, with a transparent dupatta adding a touch of delicate elegance to the ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh
Fatima dazzles in this enchanting moment, draped in a light green saree that flows smoothly around her shoulders. The saree’s graceful draped style creates a lovely silhouette, while the detailed green blouse adds a touch of elaborate craftsmanship.
Credit: Instagram/@fatimasanashaikh