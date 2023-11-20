5 Upcoming Malayalam thrillers one must-watch

DH Web Desk
Bazooka: Mammootty is gearing up for another stylish venture with 'Bazooka.' The movie, anticipated to be a game thriller, is being helmed by debutant Deeno Dennis. Produced by Yoodlee Films, the movie is scheduled for a worldwide release in 2024.
Neru: Drishyam duo Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph, are reuniting for this movie film. Mohanlal plays a lawyer in this film and as the title suggests, the plot revolves around the quest for truth and justice. The film is slated for release on December 21, 2023.
Anweshippin Kandethum: The latest addition to the investigative thriller genre is the Tovino-starrer Anweshippin Kandethum is based on two major crimes that shook Kerala. Directed by debutant Darwin Kuriakose, the movie is produced by Yoodlee Films and is scheduled for release in December, 2023.
Antony: Celebrated filmmaker Joshiy is returning with his new movie, 'Antony,' in which he reunites once again with the trio of Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose after the success of 'Porinju Mariam Jose' (2019). Produced under the banner of Einstein Media, the movie is aims for a theatrical release on November 23, 2023.
Virunnu: The movie injects a new level of suspense and intrigue, challenging conventional storytelling norms and delivering unexpected twists and turns. Directed by Kannan Thamarakkulam, the movie stands out as a departure from traditional thriller narratives, offering a fresh and captivating perspective and is scheduled to hit the big screen in 2024.
