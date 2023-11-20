5 Upcoming Malayalam thrillers one must-watch

Antony: Celebrated filmmaker Joshiy is returning with his new movie, 'Antony,' in which he reunites once again with the trio of Joju George, Nyla Usha, and Chemban Vinod Jose after the success of 'Porinju Mariam Jose' (2019). Produced under the banner of Einstein Media, the movie is aims for a theatrical release on November 23, 2023.