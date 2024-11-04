6 Bollywood divas who nailed the effortless Diwali looks worth bookmarking

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt's saree and the gentle glow of her makeup are our favorites. The entire sunset look is incredibly beautiful and effortlessly chic. We’ve made a note to replicate this style during the festive season.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Ananya Pandey won everyone's heart on the internet with her timeless red saree look. The choker and stunning eye makeup are eye-catching, and we can't get enough of that adorable bindi.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Janhvi Kapoor always nails her fashion choices. Her Indian attire is truly mesmerizing and captivating. The intricately designed saree and her jewelry are essential for this festive season.
Credit: Instagram/@janhvikapoor
Kanika Kapoor has always embraced fashion with flair. Her Diwali appearance is truly enchanting. The sparkly saree and her makeup enhance each other beautifully, giving her a breathtaking look.
Credit: Instagram/@kanik4kapoor
Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi radiated the ultimate Diwali princess vibe in her pink lehenga. We were particularly drawn to her beautifully kohled eyes and the maangtika, which adds a touch of vintage charm to her overall look.
Credit: Instagram/@nikhitagandhiofficial
Jasleen Royal charms us with her subtle and graceful Diwali look. The white attire and minimal jewelry are beautifully suited for the season, and the diyas add a delightful brightness to the whole ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@jasleenroyal