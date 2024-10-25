6 Most memorable 'CID' episodes

DH Web Desk
Conflict Within The CID
Inspector Pankaj becomes the prime suspect in the murder of Vikram Vijay, coinciding with his father's commemoration day, leading ACP Pradyuman to suspend him based on DNA evidence. Tensions rise within the bureau as Inspector Abhijeet confronts the situation, leaving viewers to question Pankaj's innocence.
Credit: SET India
The Final Warning
A group of college friends reunites at a resort, where some choose a steam bath and others opt for a hot water bath. The situation turns dire when they witness one member being stabbed in the steam room, and shortly after, another member, Manju, is also attacked in the pool, raising questions about the identity of the assailant.
Poisonous Balloons
The CID team discovers a deceased individual hanging from balloons in a warehouse, revealing blood running from his eyes, with Dr. Salunkhe confirming a brain hemorrhage as the cause of death. The investigation deepens when DCP Chitrola finds similar balloons in his home, raising questions about the connection between the two cases.
Credit: SET India
Haunted Hotel
A couple staying at a hotel experiences eerie happenings, leading the man to see spirits that terrify him and remind him of his past; he is later found in a bizarre state. The CID team investigates, but when Officer Shreya also ends up in a strange condition, it’s revealed that it was all an act to uncover the truth, prompting the team to work together to solve the case.
Credit: SET India
Construction Site Mein Bomb
In this episode, the CID team visits a construction site and discovers a bomb hidden within a cemented wall. They soon learn that numerous bombs have been planted throughout the city, with the shocking revelation that these explosives were placed six years ago.
Credit: SET India
A Thrilling Case Of 'Rang Mahal'
The case centers on the mysterious mansion "Rang Mahal," where bidders are engaging in suspicious activities. CID officers Purvi and Daya take on new roles to investigate the unfolding events surrounding the mansion.
Credit: SET India