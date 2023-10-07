6 outfits that prove why Manushi Chhillar is a fashion icon

DH Web Desk
In this pantsuit, Manushi exudes power and chic style. The classic black blazer and tailored pants make her look like a boss girl, showcasing how to be powerful yet chic.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Manushi Chhillar knows how to set the tone for a party. Her yellow ruffle dress is a prime example of how to have fun with fashion, embracing bold colors and playful textures while maintaining a chic and trendy look.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
Her black dress with a thigh-high slit that is bordered by ruffles is nothing short of perfection. It's a lesson in how to embrace the night in style, maintaining an air of sophistication while being the life of the party.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
For a day out in London, Manushi dons a delightful floral printed dress. It's the perfect embodiment of looking fresh and pretty while exploring the city.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
When it's time to go formal, Manushi nails it with finesse. Her beige outfit exudes class and sophistication.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar
In this yellow strapless gown and bold red lipstick, Manushi looks absolutely stunning. She proves that sometimes, less is more, letting a vibrant gown and a statement lip do all the talking.
Credit: Instagram/@manushi_chhillar