69th Filmfare Awards: Check out the winners

DH Web Desk
Ranbir Kapoor bagged the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Male) award at the 69th Filmfare Awards for his impressive performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Alia Bhatt won the Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) award for her powerful performance in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@filmfare
Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail was adjudged the Best Film at the 69th edition of the Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@vidhuvinodchoprafilms
Manoj Bajpayee's Joram won the Best Film (Critics) at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Actor Vikrant Massey won the Best Actor (Critics) award for his heart-touching performance in the film 12th Fail at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@vikrantmassey
Rani Mukerji also bagged the Best Actress (Critics) award for her performance in Mrs. Chatterjee vs. Norway.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Shefali Shah won the Best Actress (Critics) award for her heart warming performance in Three of Us.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra bagged the Best Director award for his biopic drama film 12th Fail at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@vidhuvinodchoprafilms
Actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film Dunki at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Legendary actor Shabana Azmi won the Best Supporting Actor (Female) award for her performance in Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action thriller Animal won the Best Music Album award at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Amitabh Bhattacharya bagged the Best Lyrics for the song Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Singer Bhupinder Babbal won the Best Playback Singer (Male) award for his song Arjan Vailly from the movie Animal at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@bhupinderbabbal
Singer Shilpa Rao won the Best Playback Singer (Female) award for her song Besharam Rang from the movie Pathaan at the 69th Filmfare Awards.
Credit: Instagram/@shilparao
Actor Akshay Kumar starrer drama film OMG 2 won the Best Story award at the 69th Filmfare Awards 2024.
Credit: Instagram/@akshaykumar