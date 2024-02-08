7 Indian romantic movies to watch on Valentine's Week

DH Web Desk
Jab We Met
A heartwarming romantic comedy starring Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, directed by Imtiaz Ali. It follows the journey of two contrasting individuals who meet on a train journey and how their lives intertwine.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Premam
A coming-of-age romantic film directed by Alphonse Puthren. The movie explores the romantic journey of its protagonist through three different stages of his life, played by Nivin Pauly. The film beautifully captures the essence of love and friendship.
Credit: Special Arrangement
OK Kanmani
Directed by Mani Ratnam, this film tells the story of a young couple, played by Dulquer Salmaan and Nithya Menen, who are hesitant about commitment but eventually find love in each other's company. It's a modern take on relationships and urban romance.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Barfi!
Directed by Anurag Basu, this unconventional romantic film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz. The film follows the love story of a mute and deaf man named Barfi and two women, Shruti and Jhilmil, in a beautifully woven narrative filled with emotions and charm.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Alaipayuthey
Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie features stars R. Madhavan and Shalini in the lead roles. The movie explores the ups and downs of married life through the story of a young couple and their struggles to sustain their relationship amidst societal and familial pressures.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge
Directed by Aditya Chopra, this iconic film stars Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol. It follows the love story of Raj and Simran, who meet during a trip to Europe and must overcome cultural obstacles to be together.
Credit: Special Arrangement
2 States
Based on Chetan Bhagat's novel, this romantic comedy-drama is directed by Abhishek Varman and stars Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. It follows the journey of a couple from different cultural backgrounds as they try to convince their families to accept their relationship.
Credit: Special Arrangement