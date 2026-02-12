7 Taapsee Pannu masterpieces to revisit before 'Assi'

DH Web Desk

Pink

Her breakout as Minal ignited a consent revolution. Taapsee's raw portrayal and fierce yet fragile appearance resonated deeply, earning critical acclaim and shifting societal dialogues.

|

Credit: Rising Sun Films

Thappad

Leading with simmering subtlety, she portrayed a woman's quiet stand against domestic violence. A box-office hit, it proved Taapsee's dual prowess as an artist and a draw.

|

Credit: T-Series

Badla

Facing Amitabh Bachchan, she embodied a morally ambiguous figure in this twisty thriller. Her poised deception kept viewers hooked, showcasing rare depth in female leads.

|

Credit: Azure Entertainment

Naam Shabana

In this Baby spin-off, Taapsee owned the action genre. Blending high-octane stunts with emotional layers, she pioneered female-led spy sagas in Bollywood.

|

Credit: Reliance Entertainment

Haseen Dillruba

As the seductive, scheming Rani, her magnetic allure and sharp wit made this erotic thriller a binge-worthy standout.

|

Credit: Eros International

Mulk

Amid communal tensions, Taapsee's Aarti fought for justice with unyielding conviction, delivering a career-defining courtroom masterclass.

|

Credit: Outsiders Films

Saand Ki Aankh

Ageing into sharpshooter Prakashi Tomar, she mixed humour, resilience, and heart in this empowering tale of late-blooming legends.

|

Credit: Reliance Entertainment