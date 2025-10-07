7 upcoming fresh on-screen pairings we can’t wait to watch

DH Web Desk
Prabhas is all set to reprise his romantic hero image in the 2026 release The Raja Saab, a horror-comedy where he will share the screen with Malavika Mohanan for the first time. This exciting pairing is expected to deliver a captivating mix of charm and depth, generating much buzz.
Vijay and Keerthy, two South Indian powerhouses, will finally share the screen as a fresh pair in a rustic, emotional pan-India drama directed by Ravi Kiran Kola. Set to begin filming in October, their collaboration is already sparking excitement, especially after their memorable chemistry in Mahanati seven years ago.
Kartik Aaryan and Sreeleela are all set to light up the screen in Anurag Basu’s upcoming love story, set for release in 2026. With Basu’s mastery in weaving intricate romances and this dynamic new pairing, the film is sure to be a heartwarming treat for audiences.
The epic Ramayana is set to become one of the biggest cinematic events, starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. Their collaboration blends Bollywood’s star power with the natural grace of South cinema, creating an unforgettable pan-India experience slated for Diwali 2026.
Lakshya and Ananya Panday lead in Chand Mera Dil, a vibrant love story directed by Vivek Soni and made under the Dharma banner. With its focus on youthful romance and intense emotions, this fresh pairing is poised to captivate Gen Z viewers.
Imtiaz Ali, known for his iconic take on modern love, brings together Sharvari and Vedang Raina for a new romance. Their fresh energy, combined with Ali’s direction, guarantees a heartfelt, soulful exploration of love.
Saurabh Gupta’s Layka Layki, starring Rasha Thadani and Abhay Verma, combines action and drama in a genre-blending narrative. Set for a summer 2026 release, the film promises to captivate audiences with its fresh take on contemporary storytelling.
