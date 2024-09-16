76th Primetime Emmys: Check out the complete list of winners

DH Web Desk

Best comedy series - Hacks.

Credit: Reuters

Best Drama Series - Shogun.

Credit: Reuters

Lead Actress in a Drama Series - Anna Sawai – Shogun.

Credit: Reuters

Lead Actor in a Drama Series - Hiroyuki Sanada – Shogun.

Credit: Reuters

Best Limited or Anthology Series - Baby Reindeer.

Credit: Reuters

Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series - Jodie Foster – True Detective: Night Country.

Credit: Reuters

Lead Actor in a limited or Anthology Series - Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer.

Credit: Reuters

Directing for a Drama Series - Frederick EO Toye – Shogun.

Credit: Reuters

Directing for a comedy series - Christopher Storer – The Bear.

Credit: Reuters

Writing for a Limited or Anthology Series - Richard Gadd – Baby Reindeer.

Credit: Reuters

Writing for a Drama Series - Will Smith – Slow Horses.

Credit: Reuters

Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series - Lamorne Morris – Fargo.

Credit: Reuters

Best Talk series - The Daily Show.

Credit: Reuters

Best Writing for a Comedy Series - Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky – Hacks.

Credit: Reuters

Directing for a limited or Anthology Series - Steven Zaillian – Ripley.

Credit: Reuters

Scripted variety series - Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.

Credit: Reuters

Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series - Jessica Gunning – Baby Reindeer.

Credit: Reuters

Outstanding Reality Competition Program - The Traitors.

Credit: Reuters

Lead actress in a Comedy Series - Jean Smart – Hacks.

Credit: Reuters

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series - Elizabeth Debicki – The Crown.

Credit: Reuters

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series - Liza Colon-Zayas – The Bear.

Credit: Reuters

Lead actor in a Comedy Series - Jeremy Allen White – The Bear.

Credit: Reuters

Supporting actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup – The Morning Show.

Credit: Reuters

Supporting actor in a Comedy Series - Ebon Moss-Bachrach – The Bear.

Credit: Reuters