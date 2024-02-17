9 times Rakul Preet Singh amped up her style game with ethnic style

DH Web Desk

For a candid photoshoot, Rakul wowed everyone in a stylish red chand buta saree with a golden blouse.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul looks stunning in a traditional suit with grace and sophistication.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh looked radiant in a yellow body hugging lehanga, celebrating her Indian heritage with elegance and flair.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul spilled magic in a sheer saree with sequin and pearl embellishments.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul impressed in a regal pink lehenga at an event, showcasing the intricate artistry with grace and poise.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul showcased her love for Ethnic in a breathtaking colour lehenga with long shrug/

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul mesmerized audiences in a beautifully embellished pastel toned lehenga.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in a bright green sharara set. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet

Rakul showcased her love for saree in a breathtaking Pink satin saree exuding effortless style and sophistication.

|

Credit: Instagram/@rakulpreet