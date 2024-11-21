Aaradhya’s 13th Birthday: Aishwarya shares pics; Abhishek’s absence raises eyebrows

DH Web Desk
Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated her 13th birthday on November 16.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
However, Aishwarya chose to publicly wish her on November 20, coinciding with her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Aishwarya shared touching photos of the tribute and glimpses from Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Aishwarya Rai pays her respects to her father on his birth anniversary.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
Along with these, she also gave her fans a glimpse of Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebrations.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
In the photos, the mother-daughter duo radiated elegance—Aishwarya in a black designer outfit and Aaradhya in a shimmery party dress.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb
However, Abhishek Bachchan’s absence in the celebrations caught fans’ attention, leading to speculation and reigniting rumors of a rift between the couple.
Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb