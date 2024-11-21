Aaradhya’s 13th Birthday: Aishwarya shares pics; Abhishek’s absence raises eyebrows

DH Web Desk

Aaradhya Bachchan, the daughter of Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, celebrated her 13th birthday on November 16.

Credit: Instagram/@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb

However, Aishwarya chose to publicly wish her on November 20, coinciding with her late father Krishnaraj Rai’s birth anniversary.

Aishwarya shared touching photos of the tribute and glimpses from Aaradhya’s birthday celebrations.

Aishwarya Rai pays her respects to her father on his birth anniversary.

Along with these, she also gave her fans a glimpse of Aaradhya's 13th birthday celebrations.

In the photos, the mother-daughter duo radiated elegance—Aishwarya in a black designer outfit and Aaradhya in a shimmery party dress.

However, Abhishek Bachchan’s absence in the celebrations caught fans’ attention, leading to speculation and reigniting rumors of a rift between the couple.

