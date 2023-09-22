Actors who are also successful entrepreneurs

DH Web Desk
Priyanka Chopra Jonas has ventured successfully into various industries. She owns 'Anomaly,' a haircare brand that's making waves in the market. Additionally, Priyanka manages 'SONA Home,' offering luxury dinnerware.
Credit: Instagram/@priyankachopra
Alia Bhatt, known for her versatility as an actress, is equally adept as an entrepreneur. She co-owns 'Eternal Sunshine Productions,' and a fashion brand, 'Edamama,' catering to babies and moms-to-be.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Katrina Kaif expanded her horizons by co-owning 'Kay Beauty,' a brand that offers a wide range of makeup and skincare products.
Credit: Instagram/@katrinakaif
Deepika Padukone's journey from a talented actress to a successful entrepreneur has been great. She recently launched her skincare brand, '82E'. She also announced an investment into a popular coffee brand, Blue Tokai.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Neha Dhupia is a true all-rounder in the entertainment industry. As a model, pageant winner, actor, and producer, she continues to shine brightly. Her production company, 'Big Girl Productions,' has brought fresh and engaging content to the audience. Neha's celebrity audio show, '#NoFilterNeha,' has become one of the most popular podcasts in the country.
Credit:Instagram/@nehadhupia
Richa Chadha, a powerhouse performer, decided to take her career to new heights by stepping into production. She co-founded 'Pushing Buttons Studio' along with her husband, Ali Fazal.
Credit: Instagram/@therichachadha
In addition to her acting career, Nayanthara co-owns a production house called 'Rowdy Pictures' along with her husband Vignesh Shivan. She has also launched her own skincare line, 9SKINOfficial.
Credit: Instagram/@wikkiofficial