Actors who are trained dancers

Hrithik Roshan
Widely regarded as one of the best dancers in Bollywood, Hrithik is not only a talented actor but also trained dancer.
Madhuri Dixit Nene
Often referred to as the 'Dhak Dhak Girl', Madhuri Dixit is a legendary Bollywood actor known for her expressive dance performances. Trained in classical dance, especially Kathak, her dance sequences are celebrated for their grace and beauty.
Prrabhudeva
Eevn before becoming a successful actor and director, Prrabhudeva became renowned for his exceptional dance skills. He is considered one of the greatest dancers in Indian cinema, having popularised several dance forms, including contemporary and freestyle.
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor is known for his versatility as an actor and his impressive dancing skills. Trained in various dance forms, Shahid's energetic performances have been a highlight in his films.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Former Miss World Aishwarya Rai is not only celebrated for her beauty and acting prowess but also for her graceful dance performances. Trained in classical dance, Aishwarya has showcased her skills in numerous films.
Ranbir Kapoor
Known for his natural acting style, Ranbir Kapoor is also appreciated for his dance abilities. His performances in several songs have received praise for their energy and enthusiasm.
In addition to her acting skills, Deepika is a trained classical dancer. She has showcased her dancing talent in various films, and her performances are known for their elegance and poise.
Allu Arjun
A prominent actor in the Telugu film industry, Allu Arjun is known for his exceptional dancing skills. His unique style and energetic dance moves have garnered him a massive fan following.
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of Bollywood's finest dancers. He is known for his incredible flexibility and martial arts-infused dance style. He often performs his own stunts and dance sequences with utmost ease.
Nora Fatehi
Nora, though originally from Canada, has gained immense popularity in Indian cinema for her exceptional dance skills. Known for her sizzling dance numbers, Nora has showcased various dance styles, including belly dance.
