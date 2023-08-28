Actors who rocked the moustache look

DH Web Desk
Gaurav Chopraa (Gadar 2): Gaurav Chopraa, who played Lieutenant Colonel Devendra Rawat, slayed every frame onscreen in Gadar 2. His moustache look in the movie only goes to show that he tries to bring versatility onscreen with different genres of acting.
Credit: Instagram/@mrgravitas
Ram Charan (RRR): Ram played a stylish cop in the movie and sported a handlebar moustache matching his era-appropriate look that instantly transports the audience back to that period.
Credit: Instagram/@rrrmovie
Varun Dhawan (Sui Dhaaga): Varun's full moustache look in the movie caught everyone's eye. He nailed the villager look with the timeless classic moustache which have been sported by many in the past.
Credit: Instagram/@suidhaagafilm
Suriya (Singham): Suriya was seen sporting a never-seen-before type of moustache for his look as a police officer in the film. Post the release of the movie, this moustache look became so popular and many recreated the same around the time of its release.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Kartik Aaryan (Pati Patni Aur Woh): Kartik is certainly the 'man of the moment'. He sported an adorable moustache look in Pati, Patni Aur Woh which was loved by one and all.
Credit: Instagram/@kartikaaryan