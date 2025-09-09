Actors who won National Awards for their real-life portrayals

DH Web Desk
Ajay Devgn in Tanaji and Bhagat Singh
Ajay Devgn gave one of his most powerful performances as freedom fighter Bhagat Singh in The Legend of Bhagat Singh, earning him the National Award for Best Actor. Years later, he won the same prestigious honour again for portraying Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
Credit: Ajay Devgn FFilms
Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
Kangana Ranaut won a National Award for her fierce portrayal of Rani Laxmibai, a symbol of resistance against British rule, in the film Manikarnika. In a rare achievement, she also took home the National Award for her performance in Panga the same year, making her the only actress to receive the honour for two different films.
Credit: Manikarnika Films
Irrfan Khan in Paan Singh Tomar
Irrfan Khan won the National Award for Best Actor for his unforgettable role as the titular character in Paan Singh Tomar. His compelling performance captured the complex journey of the real-life athlete who became a dacoit, solidifying his reputation as a master actor.
Credit: UTV Motion Pictures
Vidya Balan in Dirty Picture
Vidya Balan won the National Film Award for Best Actress for her brilliant transformation into Silk Smitha in The Dirty Picture. She was widely praised for capturing the bold and intricate nature of the character, making it a landmark role in her career.
Credit: Balaji Motion Pictures
Vikrant Massey in 12th Fail
Vikrant Massey's heartfelt and authentic performance as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma in 12th Fail captivated audiences. His portrayal of a man who overcomes humble beginnings to crack the UPSC exam earned him a well-deserved National Film Award.
Credit: Vinod Chopra Films
Seema Biswas in Bandit Queen
Seema Biswas won the National Award for Best Actress for her unforgettable role as Phoolan Devi in Bandit Queen. Her performance as the infamous dacoit was praised for its raw intensity and profound depth.
Credit: Kaleidoscope Entertainment