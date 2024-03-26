Actress Vedhika stuns in blue velvet thigh-high slit dress; Pics Viral!

DH Web Desk
Actress Vedhika's recent appearance at the Amazon Prime Video event has set tongues wagging and fashion enthusiasts swooning.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The diva arrived in a breathtaking blue velvet thigh-high slit dress which turned many heads.
Credit: Special Arrangement
The ensemble not only showcased her impeccable taste but also solidified her status as a fashionista.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Adorned in a luxurious blue velvet gown, Vedhika exuded an aura of confidence and sophistication.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Her appearance captivated the attention of onlookers and her visuals are spreading on social media like a wildfire.
Credit: Special Arrangement