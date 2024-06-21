Actresses who stole the spotlight at movie promotions while pregnant

DH Web Desk

Deepika Padukone

Deepika, who announced her pregnancy in February, graced the Kalki 2898 AD promotions in a black bodycon dress flaunting her baby bump.

Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone

Alia Bhatt

Alia promoted Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva while pregnant with her first child.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Yami Gautam

Yami was five-and-a-half months pregnant during the promotion of Bollywood movie Article 370.

Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam

Amala Paul

Amala Paul was pregnant during the promotions of the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. At the promotions, she was seen flaunting her baby bump.

Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul

Richa Chadha

Richa Chadha was in her third trimester of pregnancy when she actively promoted Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.

Credit: Instagram/@therichachadha

Neha Dhupia

Neha Dhupia was pregnant during the filming of A Thursday. During the promotions, she gracefully managed her press appearances flaunting her baby bump.

Credit: Instagram/@nehadhupia