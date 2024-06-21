Actresses who stole the spotlight at movie promotions while pregnant

DH Web Desk
Deepika Padukone
Deepika, who announced her pregnancy in February, graced the Kalki 2898 AD promotions in a black bodycon dress flaunting her baby bump.
Credit: Instagram/@deepikapadukone
Alia Bhatt
Alia promoted Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva while pregnant with her first child.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Yami Gautam
Yami was five-and-a-half months pregnant during the promotion of Bollywood movie Article 370.
Credit: Instagram/@yamigautam
Amala Paul
Amala Paul was pregnant during the promotions of the Malayalam film Aadujeevitham. At the promotions, she was seen flaunting her baby bump.
Credit: Instagram/@amalapaul
Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha was in her third trimester of pregnancy when she actively promoted Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar.
Credit: Instagram/@therichachadha
Neha Dhupia
Neha Dhupia was pregnant during the filming of A Thursday. During the promotions, she gracefully managed her press appearances flaunting her baby bump.
Credit: Instagram/@nehadhupia