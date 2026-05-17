Aditi Rao Hydari dazzles in futuristic neon green gown at Cannes 2026

DH Online

Aditi Rao Hydari made a striking red carpet appearance at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in a vibrant neon metallic green gown from Tony Ward Couture.

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Credit: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi's one-shoulder silk-georgette gown earned her much praise with many declaring she owned the red carpet.

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Credit: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari

The daring thigh-high leg slit and a sweeping cape added to the whole drama in the outfit.

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Credit: Reuters

She paired the gown with a traditional statement polki choker and metallic sandals.

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Credit: Instagram/Tony Ward Couture


She completed the look with fresh, dewy nude-toned minimal makeup and soft natural wavy hair.

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Credit: Instagram/Aditi Rao Hydari