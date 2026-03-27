Adorable Childhood Photos Of Birthday Boy Ram Charan

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Mega Power Star Ram Charan is celebrating his 41st birthday today, March 27, 2026. On this occasion, let's look back at a few of his cutest childhood pictures.
Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
Ram Charan’s learning in cinema started early, fuelled by his bond with his father and frequent trips to film sets. As his dad's constant companion during shoots, Charan gained a close view of the world of production, sparking a lifelong love for the industry.
Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
Ram Charan takes a moment to hold an umbrella for his father, Chiranjeevi, while on the movie set.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A young Ram Charan looks beyond cute posing with his dad, Chiranjeevi.
Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
This is a rare throwback of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan from a movie set.
Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela
That cute kid alongside Ram Charan is actually his cousin, actor Sai Dharam Tej.
Credit: Instagram/@jetpanja
Young Ram Charan is seen spending some cherished moments with his uncle, Pawan Kalyan.
Credit: Special Arrangement
A glimpse of Ram Charan from his toddler days.
Credit: Special Arrangement