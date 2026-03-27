Adorable Childhood Photos Of Birthday Boy Ram Charan

DH Online

Mega Power Star Ram Charan is celebrating his 41st birthday today, March 27, 2026. On this occasion, let's look back at a few of his cutest childhood pictures.

|

Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela

Ram Charan’s learning in cinema started early, fuelled by his bond with his father and frequent trips to film sets. As his dad's constant companion during shoots, Charan gained a close view of the world of production, sparking a lifelong love for the industry.

|

Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela

Ram Charan takes a moment to hold an umbrella for his father, Chiranjeevi, while on the movie set.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A young Ram Charan looks beyond cute posing with his dad, Chiranjeevi.

|

Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela

This is a rare throwback of Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan from a movie set.

|

Credit: Instagram/@chiranjeevikonidela

That cute kid alongside Ram Charan is actually his cousin, actor Sai Dharam Tej.

|

Credit: Instagram/@jetpanja

Young Ram Charan is seen spending some cherished moments with his uncle, Pawan Kalyan.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

A glimpse of Ram Charan from his toddler days.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement