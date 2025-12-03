Ahaan Panday to Aneet Padda: Actors who shone bright with their debut performances in 2025

DH Web Desk
Ahaan Panday - Saiyaara
Ahaan Panday has been the talk of the nation with his outstanding debut in Saiyaara. Ahaan’s striking screen presence and compelling performance have left an impact on the audience and the industry.
Credit: Instagram/@ahaanpandayy
Aneet Padda - Saiyaara
Aneet Padda has made a permanent place in people’s hearts with her refined acting chops in Saiyaara, directed by Mohit Suri. She portrayed the complex role with sheer brilliance and perfection, and made herself the girl next door that the nation is in love with.
Credit: Instagram/@aneetpadda_
Aaman Devgan - Azaad
Aaman made his debut with the period drama Azaad and instantly caught audiences' attention for his impressive performance. Aaman and his simplicity have always won hearts.
Credit: Instagram/@aamandevgan
Rasha Thadani - Azaad
Rasha Thadani, who wooed the audience with her terrific dancing skills in the popular track Uyiamma from Azaad. Rasha captured the innocence of her character perfectly on the screen, which impressed the audience.
Credit: Instagram/@rashathadani
Aaishvary Thackeray - Nishaanchi
Aaishvary Thackeray marked his debut in Nishaanchi. The revenge drama set in a small town was appreciated by critics and audiences alike, and Aishvary was seen in a double role in his debut film.
Credit: Instagram/@aaishvarythackeray
Avneet Kaur - Love in Vietnam
The gorgeous Avneet Kaur marked her big screen debut with Love in Vietnam. Avneet played a hardcore Punjabi kudi in the film named Simmi, and she made everyone fall in love with her for her bubbliness and that vibrant punch of energy.
Credit: Instagram/@avneetkaur_13