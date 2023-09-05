Ahead of 'Jawan' release, a look at Shah Rukh Khan's biggest blockbusters in the past

DH Web Desk
Pathaan: SRK's action film reportedly minted over Rs. 540 crore at the domestic box office and grosseed an impressive Rs. 1050.05 crore worldwide.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Chennai Express: This action-comedy film by Rohit Shetty collected close to Rs. 230 crores in India in all languages and grossed Rs. 422 crore worldwide.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Happy New Year: Farah Khan's action musical, 'Happy New Year' is the third-highest grossing film for Shah Rukh Khan. Released in 2014, the movie collected Rs. 199.95 crore nett in India, grossing Rs. 397 crore worldwide.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Raees: Helmed by Rahul Dholakia, this action film featuring SRK was released on January 25, 2017. The movie did a business of Rs. 164.63 crore nett and grossed Rs. 285 crore nett worldwide.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Dilwale: Rohit Shetty's action-comedy film, Dilwale was released in 2015. The movie collected Rs. 148.42 crore nett and grossed Rs. 388 crore worldwide and remains SRK's fifth-highest grossing film.
Credit: Special Arrangement