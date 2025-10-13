Ahead of 'Thamma', a look back at Nawazuddin Siddiqui's most memorable villain roles

DH Web Desk
Shiv Gajra in Kick
Nawaz brought a terrifying calm to Shiv Gajra, a ruthless and manipulative villain who stands toe-to-toe with Salman Khan’s larger-than-life character. His unsettling laugh, chilling pauses and intense screen presence made this performance one of the most memorable Bollywood villains of the decade.
Credit: Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment
Liak in Badlapur
In Badlapur, Nawaz delivered a layered performance as Liak, a criminal with no remorse yet surprisingly humane undertones. His ability to make the audience both despise and empathize with the character showcased his mastery over grey roles.
Credit: Maddock Films
Ramanna in Raman Raghav 2.0
Stepping into the mind of a remorseless serial killer, Nawaz stunned audiences with his haunting portrayal of Ramanna. His performance, inspired by a real-life psychopath, was unnerving and deeply impactful, showcasing a true range as an actor.
Credit: Phantom Films
Faizal Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur
While not a traditional villain, Faizal Khan’s rise to power was steeped in violence, revenge and bloodshed. Nawaz’s slow-burn transformation from an unassuming young man to a feared mafia kingpin remains one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated character arcs.
Credit: Viacom18 Motion Pictures
Asgar Mukadam in Black Friday
One of Nawaz’s earlier performances, this role gave a glimpse of his ability to embody morally ambiguous characters with unsettling realism. His brief yet impactful presence added intensity to the gritty narrative.
Credit: Big Bang Pictures
Ganesh Gaitonde in Sacred Games
In this gritty and globally acclaimed series, Nawaz embodied the menacing Ganesh Gaitonde, a godlike gangster with a terrifying calm and magnetic arrogance. His commanding dialogue delivery, psychological complexity and unpredictable temperament elevated Gaitonde into one of the most iconic antagonists ever seen on Indian streaming platforms.
Credit: Netflix India