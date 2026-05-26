Aishwarya and Eva Longoria to Bella Hadid: Celebs who absolutely owned Cannes 2026

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Aishwarya Rai Bachchan
Ash was seen dressed in an all-white power suit that referenced her most amazing screen appearances, and everyone over there felt it.
Credit: Instagram/@mohitrai
Eva Longoria
Eva closed out Cannes in style, wearing a golden strapless gown featuring a dramatic, Art Deco starburst pattern radiating from the waist.
Credit: Instagram/@evalongoria
Bella Hadid
A grey double satin gown featuring a draped strapless bodice adorned with crystal detailing, complemented by a coordinating double satin cape with bomber-style sleeves and white leather heels.
Credit: Instagram/@bellahadid
Simone Ashley
Simone glided down the Cannes carpet, appearing like the jewel of the season, and the retro selection added to the significance of the moment. The Alexander McQueen gown in scarlet red from the 2005 collection showcased a dramatically pleated tiered design that seemed to flow like a living entity with each step she made.
Credit: Instagram/@simoneashley
Barbara Palvin
Barbara looked straight out of a fairytale on the Cannes red carpet in a dreamy, powder-blue gown. With her hair in soft waves and totally minimal makeup, she let the romantic pastel dress do all the talking.
Credit: Instagram/@realbarbarapalvin
Alia Bhatt
Featuring an off-shoulder neckline and a botanical column skirt, this corseted saree gown stands out in deep burgundy and ivory. The chintz-inspired floral design is beautifully elevated by a Sunita Shekhawat bow necklace dripping in 26.43 carats of diamonds, striking the perfect balance between heritage and modern runway style.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Jacqueline Fernandez
The fitted strapless ivory dress featured a striking silhouette that caught attention instantly, while black opera gloves provided an elegant contrast that added a distinct vintage feel to the whole outfit.
Credit: Instagram/@jacquelienefernandez
Daisy Edgar-Jones
Daisy made heads turn at the Cannes red carpet in a shimmering, nude-toned gown. The dress nailed the balance between timeless grace and modern edge with a subtle side cut-out and a thigh-high slit.
Credit: Instagram/@daisyedgarjones