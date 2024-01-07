Aishwarya reunites with Bachchans for a Kabbadi match; Photos go viral

Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen attending a Kabbadi match with the Bachchans on Saturday (January 06).

The Bachchans shut down the divorce rumours with their appearance together. 

Aish's daughter Aaradhya also accompanied them for the match.

The Bachchans are seen cheering their Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.

Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their great form as they defeated U Mumba 41-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.

