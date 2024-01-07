Aishwarya reunites with Bachchans for a Kabbadi match; Photos go viral

DH Web Desk
Amid separation rumours, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen attending a Kabbadi match with the Bachchans on Saturday (January 06).
Credit: PTI
The Bachchans shut down the divorce rumours with their appearance together.
Credit: PTI
Aish's daughter Aaradhya also accompanied them for the match.
Credit: PTI
The Bachchans are seen cheering their Kabaddi team Jaipur Pink Panthers.
Credit: PTI
Reigning champions Jaipur Pink Panthers continued their great form as they defeated U Mumba 41-31 in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10.
Credit: Instagram/@jaipur_pinkpanthers