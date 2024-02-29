Alanna Panday's dreamy maternity shoot captivates hearts online

DH Web Desk

Ananya Panday’s cousin Alanna Panday took to social media to share the magic of her maternity journey, and the internet couldn't get enough.

Credit: Instagram/@alannapanday

Alanna shared a series of ethereal and dreamy photographs from her maternity shoot.

Set against breathtaking backdrops of beach, adorned in sequin co-ord set, each picture exuded a sense of serenity and anticipation.

As the pictures made their rounds on social media, they quickly garnered widespread attention, with fans and followers flooding the comment section.

