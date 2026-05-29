Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif to Tamannaah Bhatia: Actresses beat the heat in breezy yellow outfits

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Alia Bhatt

Alia keeps it sweet and simple in a strappy, floral midi dress with a generous flair. She nails the effortless look with a no-makeup face, soft wavy hair, and minimal accessories.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Katrina Kaif

Katrina keeps it stylishly comfortable in a mini dress featuring playful spherical patterns, perfectly paired with soft waves and a clean, jewellery-free look.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah looks effortlessly fresh in a light yellow, body-hugging midi dress featuring strappy shoulders and a flirty, layered umbrella hem.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon serves a flawless look in a patterned white maxi dress paired with an eye-catching embellished jacket.

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Credit: Special Arrangement

Triptii Dimri

Maa Behen star Triptii Dimri keeps it breezy and chic in a light yellow dress with off-shoulder balloon sleeves, perfectly paired with minimal jewellery and white strappy footwear.

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Credit: Special Arrangement