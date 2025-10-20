Alia Bhatt gives netizens a peek at their viral Pre-Diwali bash

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt stunned in a rose-gold silk saree embellished with Ritu Kumar's iconic silver tikki work.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The maang tika proved to be one of the most talked-about and major highlights of Alia Bhatt's festive ensemble.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia elevated her ensemble with subtle jewelled elements, ensuring the traditional look remained elegant.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a breathtaking look, stunning the guests in a gorgeous Palash Powder Blue Silk Lehenga.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia poses with the Kapoors during their pre-Diwali party.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The entire Kapoor clan dressed in their most stunning ethnic wear for a glamorous pre-Diwali party celebration.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt