Alia Bhatt gives netizens a peek at their viral Pre-Diwali bash

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt stunned in a rose-gold silk saree embellished with Ritu Kumar's iconic silver tikki work.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The maang tika proved to be one of the most talked-about and major highlights of Alia Bhatt's festive ensemble.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia elevated her ensemble with subtle jewelled elements, ensuring the traditional look remained elegant.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor Khan chose a breathtaking look, stunning the guests in a gorgeous Palash Powder Blue Silk Lehenga.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia poses with the Kapoors during their pre-Diwali party. 

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The entire Kapoor clan dressed in their most stunning ethnic wear for a glamorous pre-Diwali party celebration.

|

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt