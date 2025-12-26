Alia Bhatt shares cosiest moments from Christmas 2025 with Ranbir, Raha & family

DH Web Desk

Alia Bhatt treated her fans to a festive surprise by sharing a collection of heartwarming snapshots from her 2025 Christmas celebrations.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The photos capture the actress basking in the holiday spirit, enjoying cozy, candid moments alongside her loved ones.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Among the photos is a precious candid of Raha, who looks adorable as she tries to climb into Alia's embrace

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Dressed in vibrant shades of red, the Bhatt sisters appeared completely immersed in the holiday celebrations, radiating joy in every frame.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Adding a personal touch to the decor, the family’s Christmas tree featured a special custom bauble with Raha’s name.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia also posted a beautiful family portrait that included Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu, his sister Riddhima and niece Samara, all posing together in front of the tree.

Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt