Alia Bhatt stuns in Tamara Ralph gown at her Cannes 2026 debut; Check out pics

DH Online

Actress Alia Bhatt turned heads on the French Riviera, marking her first Cannes appearance in truly spectacular fashion.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The diva stepped out in a bespoke Tamara Ralph creation. Her look left the audience in awe as she graced the red carpet.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The look combined a sharp, sculpted corset with a plunging front, paired with the softness of a dreamy chiffon scarf and a voluminous train.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

To elevate her aesthetic, the actress donned the Golconda Rose collection.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The Jigra star completed her look with Chopard earrings and rings.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

The actress made her appearance as a representative of L'Oréal Paris.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Social media is buzzing with viral visuals of Alia sharing candid moments with the audience at Cannes.

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Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt

Alia Bhatt poses on the red carpet during the screening of the film La Venus Electrique (The Electric Kiss) at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

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Credit: Reuters