Alia Bhatt stuns in Tamara Ralph gown at her Cannes 2026 debut; Check out pics

DH Online
Actress Alia Bhatt turned heads on the French Riviera, marking her first Cannes appearance in truly spectacular fashion.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The diva stepped out in a bespoke Tamara Ralph creation. Her look left the audience in awe as she graced the red carpet.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The look combined a sharp, sculpted corset with a plunging front, paired with the softness of a dreamy chiffon scarf and a voluminous train.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
To elevate her aesthetic, the actress donned the Golconda Rose collection.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The Jigra star completed her look with Chopard earrings and rings.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The actress made her appearance as a representative of L'Oréal Paris.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Social media is buzzing with viral visuals of Alia sharing candid moments with the audience at Cannes.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Alia Bhatt poses on the red carpet during the screening of the film La Venus Electrique (The Electric Kiss) at the 79th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.
Credit: Reuters