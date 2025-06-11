Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday & Khushi Kapoor: Actresses redefining saree trends

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt wowed in a modern take on the traditional Ajrakh saree, pairing it with an off-shoulder blouse. The intricate prints and golden accents made the look stand out, complemented by bold earrings.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor brought a fresh twist to tradition with an embellished black coat and red silk saree. The offbeat combination was made even more captivating with her bold red lips.
Credit: Instagram/@shraddhakapoor
Khushi Kapoor
Khushi Kapoor made a striking statement in a Manish Malhotra black saree, adorned with hoop patterns and diamond details. With a black off-shoulder blouse and silver jewelry, she achieved a perfect fusion of futuristic flair and classic sophistication.
Credit: Instagram/@khushikapoor
Ananya Panday
Ananya Panday stunned in a purple saree with a decorative border and a heavily detailed halter-neck blouse. Her soft, dewy makeup and bold statement earrings added the perfect finishing touch.
Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday
Suhana Khan
Suhana Khan radiated regal charm in a gold and off-white saree, richly embellished with intricate details. She paired it with an ornate off-shoulder blouse and completed the look with traditional kundan jewelry, including a neckpiece, studs, and bangles.
Credit: Instagram/@suhanakhan2