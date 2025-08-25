Alia Bhatt’s chill vacation vibes are winning over Instagram

DH Web Desk
Alia Bhatt lit up Instagram this weekend with candid snaps from a tropical escape, looking radiant in an orange bikini while enjoying quality time with her family.
Credit: Instagram/@aliaabhatt
The natural, makeup-free look in her photos has the internet buzzing.
Alia summed up her seaside look with a breezy caption: “Hair by: sea salt and ocean breeze.”
Alia is on a getaway with her mother Soni Razdan, sister Shaheen, and Shaheen’s partner Ishaan Mehra.
