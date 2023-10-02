Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets: All celebrities who were at the game

DH Web Desk
American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift returned to the NFL stands to cheer for Kansas City Chiefs.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Sophie Turner was also seen cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.
Credit: X/@PopBase
Hollywood star Blake Lively was one of the stars to attend the NFL game.
Credit: Instagram/@blakelively
Blake Lively's sister Robyn also joined the star-studded evening at MetLife Stadium.
Credit: Instagram/@robynlively
Ryan Reynolds also joined the group stars in a suite at the stadium.
Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters
Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was also seen cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.
Credit: Instagram/@thehughjackman
Succession star Jeremy Strong was one of the stars in attendance. The New York Jets took to X to post a pic of him and wrote "The eldest boy has arrived."
Credit: X/@nyjets
Film director Shawn Levy is flanked by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.
Credit: Instagram/@slevydirect
American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter was also part of the star-studded evening.
Credit: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter
Taylor's best friend Antoni Porowski was also seen in attendance cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.
Credit: Instagram/@antoni