Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets: All celebrities who were at the game

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift returned to the NFL stands to cheer for Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Sophie Turner was also seen cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: X/@PopBase

Hollywood star Blake Lively was one of the stars to attend the NFL game.

Credit: Instagram/@blakelively

Blake Lively's sister Robyn also joined the star-studded evening at MetLife Stadium.

Credit: Instagram/@robynlively

Ryan Reynolds also joined the group stars in a suite at the stadium.

Credit: USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Hollywood actor Hugh Jackman was also seen cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: Instagram/@thehughjackman

Succession star Jeremy Strong was one of the stars in attendance. The New York Jets took to X to post a pic of him and wrote "The eldest boy has arrived."

Credit: X/@nyjets

Film director Shawn Levy is flanked by Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds.

Credit: Instagram/@slevydirect

American singer and actress Sabrina Carpenter was also part of the star-studded evening.

Credit: Instagram/@sabrinacarpenter

Taylor's best friend Antoni Porowski was also seen in attendance cheering for Kansas City Chiefs.

Credit: Instagram/@antoni