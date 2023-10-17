Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt to Kriti Sanon, who won what at 69th National Film Awards

DH Web Desk
Allu Arjun won the best actor award for the Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise'.
Alia Bhatt won the best actress honour at the National Film Awards for her powerful performance in Gangubai Kathaiwadi.
Kriti Sanon also won the National Film Award for Best Actress for Mimi.
Actor-filmmaker R Madhavan received the National Award for best feature film for his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect.
Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actress award for her performance in the film The Kashmir Files.
Actor Pankaj Tripathi won the best supporting actor for Mimi.
Bhavin Rabari won the best child actor award for Pan Nalin's Chhello Show, which also won the best Gujarati film award.
Shreya Ghoshal won the best female playback award for her song Mayava Chaayavaa from the film Iravin Nizhal.
Shershaah director Vishnu Vardhan won the special jury award for the biopic on Kargil war hero Vikram Batra.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Best Music Direction (Songs) Award to G Devi Sri Prasad for his composition in the Telugu blockbuster film Pushpa: The Rise.
President Droupadi Murmu presents the Special Jury Award to Karan Johar (Dharma Production) during the 69th National Film Awards.
