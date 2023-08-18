Amazing facts to know about beauty queen Niharica Raizada

Bollywood Lineage: Niharica Raizada's artistic roots run deep, as she hails from a prestigious Bollywood lineage. Being the granddaughter of the renowned Bollywood musician OP Nayyar, she inherits a rich legacy that has undoubtedly fueled her passion for the performing arts.

Pageant Success: Niharica Raizada's journey to success commenced when she clinched the title of Miss India UK 2010. Her talent and beauty then propelled her to secure the runner-up position at the esteemed Miss India Worldwide 2010 competition. This early recognition on the global stage underscored her remarkable potential.

Silver Screen Presence: Niharica's talent has graced the silver screen, leaving a lasting impact on audiences. Her notable works include impressive performances in films such as 'IB71','Masaan','Waarrior Savitri', 'Damadol','Total Dhamaal' and 'Sooryavanshi'. Her versatile acting skills have contributed to her growing reputation.

Fashion Icon: Alongside her acting prowess, Niharica Raizada is celebrated for her impeccable sense of style and fashion. She has emerged as a trendsetter, leaving an indelible impression on the industry with her stunning looks and forward-thinking fashion choices.

Multifaceted Talents: Niharica's talents extend beyond acting and fashion. With a compelling blend of beauty, talent, and artistic heritage, she continues to make her mark in the world of Indian entertainment.

