Amitabh Bachchan posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in Bollywood

In an era where technology continues to push the boundaries of creativity, Amitabh Bachchan is one of the actors who stands out for his fascination with artificial intelligence (AI) and his innovative approach to engage with fans.
Big B has captured the attention of his followers not only with his acting prowess but also with his penchant for exploring the new possibilities.
Through his active presence on social media platforms, the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood has become a trailblazer in using AI to connect with his fans.
Rather than shying away from the unfamiliar, Big B embraces the unknown with enthusiasm, welcoming the challenges of new technologies.
What sets Amitabh apart is not just his use of AI as a tool for self-expression but also his genuine appreciation for the technology itself.
Big B has integrated AI into his online presence through the AI-generated images, sharing them with his fans.
