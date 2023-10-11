Amitabh Bachchan turns 81: Six must-know facts about the 'Shahenshah' of Bollywood

DH Web Desk
Not many know that Amitabh Bachchan was the first actor in the Hindi film industry to own a vanity van. The van was gifted to him by director-producer Manmohan Desai.
Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Only his close friends and family know that Big B wanted to make a career in the Air Force. He wanted to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) and serve the country.
Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Amitabh had 12 consecutive flop films before tasting success. Released on May 11, 1973, Zanjeer was Big B's first blockbuster.
Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Amitabh was the first Asian actor whose wax statue was installed in Madame Tussauds in London.
Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan
Everyone is in awe of Amitabh Bachchan's multi-talent, but very few people know that he is 'ambidextrous' which means he can write with both his left and right hand.
Credit: Instagram/@amitabhbachchan