Anand Pandit's birthday bash: A starry affair

DH Web Desk

Producer Anand Pandit poses with Shah Rukh Khan during his birthday party. 

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kajol attends producer Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday party in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan poses for photographers upon arrival.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Amitabh Bachchan speaks as birthday boy Anand Pandit looks on.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Actor, author and motivational speaker, Anupam Kher attends Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Sunny Leone made heads turn in a black thigh-high slit dress.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Kartik Aaryan attends producer Anand Pandit's 60th birthday party.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

The Greek god of Bollywood, Hrithik Roshan looked dapper in black suit.

|

Credit: Special Arrangement

Tiger Shroff poses for the photographers as he arrives for Anand Pandit’s 60th birthday party in Mumbai.

|

Credit: PTI