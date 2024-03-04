Anant & Radhika's pre-wedding celebrations Day 3: Who wore what

DH Web Desk
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
Credit: Reuters
Ivanka Trump wowed in a yellow lehenga choli set on Day 3 of the pre-wedding festivities. Her daughter Arabella twinned with her while hubby Jared Kushner looked dapper in a blue shirt paired with a black Nehru jacket.
Credit: Reuters
'King Khan' made heads turn in off-white sherwani and salwar while his wife Gauri wore a heavily embellished blue sharara set. His son AbRam looked cute in a black sherwani.
Credit: Reuters
Microsoft CEO, Bill Gates wore a short ivory sherwani paired with beige pyjama.
Credit: Reuters
Celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan looked regal in traditional outfits.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Madhuri Dixit Nene and her husband Shriram Nene looked as a dream couple in a traditional outfits.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali looked amazing in beige sherwani and pink salwar suit.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Nita Ambani wore a Handloom Kanchipuram sari for her son Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding celebration.
Credit: Instagram/@nmacc.india
Sonam Kapoor stole the limelight in the traditional attire of Ladakh, The Mogos.
Credit: Instagram/@sonamkapoor
Rajinikanth opted for a beige kurta with silk veshti while his wife dazzled in a silk saree. Rajini's daughter wore a heavily embellished red outfit for the event.
Credit: Special Arrangement