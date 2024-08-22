Ananya Panday brings South Delhi glam to 'Call Me Bae' trailer launch

DH Web Desk

Ananya Panday, who is making her OTT debut with Call Me Bae, gave South Delhi Princess vibes at the trailer launch event.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

The diva made heads turn with her simple yet stylish look.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Ananya wore a white top with heart-printed leggings by Area.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

She finished her ensemble with eye-catching golden hoop earrings, a chunky brown belt that perfectly cinched her waist, and a pair of sleek high heels.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Ananya took to her social media account and shared a series of pictures.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

The post went viral on social media and garnered thousands of likes and comments.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Ananya oozes hotness as she poses for a photoshoot.

|

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday