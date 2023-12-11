Ananya Panday shares tips on how to move on post-breakup

DH Web Desk

Actress Ananya Panday was the cynosure of all eyes at the trailer launch of her upcoming movie Kho Gaye Hum Kahan in Mumbai.

Helmed by Arjun Varain Singh, the movie features Ananya Panday alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in lead roles.

Addressing the media at the trailer launch, Ananya spoke at length about working on this project and shared her experience on working on this new coming-of-digital-age drama.

What grabbed all attention was her advice on how to move on post-breaking up which she gave amid dating rumours with Aditya Roy Kapur.

Ananya shared heartfelt advice on coping with the aftermath of a breakup and said “Don’t move on too fast. Go through it. Eat ice cream” (sic).

Ananya also revealed that Siddhant is the last person she stalked on social media.

Ananya stalked him to check if he had a shoulder injury or not. She said “I don’t believe Sid. I have trust issues and the paps" (sic).

