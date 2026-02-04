Ananya Panday visits Trimbakeshwar, calls it her first jyotirlinga experience

DH Web Desk
Bollywood actress Ananya Panday visited the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and called it as her "first Jyotirlinga" experience.
She posted series of pictures from her visit to the lord Shiva temple with her fans and followers on social media.
The actor wrote, "Har Har Mahadev... my first Jyotirlinga, the beginning of the best journey. (sic)
Moments after the post, Ananya’s fans flooded the post with likes and comments.
With Maha Shivratri just around the corner, many are calling Ananya’s trip the ultimate 'soul detox.'
