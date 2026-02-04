Ananya Panday visits Trimbakeshwar, calls it her first jyotirlinga experience

DH Web Desk

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday visited the Trimbakeshwar Jyotirlinga Temple and called it as her "first Jyotirlinga" experience.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

She posted series of pictures from her visit to the lord Shiva temple with her fans and followers on social media.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

The actor wrote, "Har Har Mahadev... my first Jyotirlinga, the beginning of the best journey. (sic)

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Moments after the post, Ananya’s fans flooded the post with likes and comments.

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

With Maha Shivratri just around the corner, many are calling Ananya’s trip the ultimate 'soul detox.'

Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday