Aneet & Pratibha to Mithila: Actresses who ooze the girl-next-door charm

DH Online

Aneet Padda

Aneet won hearts with her girl-next-door charm in her latest hit, Saiyaara, and she hasn't gone back from the energy since. She carries the superpower of being instantly relatable and honestly, it shows.

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Credit: Instagram/@aneetpadda_

Ananya Panday

With a mix of star power and effortless wit, Ananya is increasingly lovable. Her grounded personality and maturing roles make her the ultimate relatable icon.

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Credit: Instagram/@ananyapanday

Ahsaas Channa

Whether on-screen or in person, Ahsaas embodies an authentic, "girl-next-door" spirit. Her performances resonate because they feel grounded and genuinely endearing.

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Credit: Instagram/@ahsaassy_

Pratibha Ranta

Even though Pratibha has played layered characters, she carries a natural, soft-going aura that makes her feel subtle and very girl-next-door. There's a sense of honesty with the way she plays her roles, making them believable.

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Credit: Instagram/@pratibha_ranta

Mithila Palkar

Mithila is an expressive actress whose breezy persona defines the girl-next-door charm. Her screen presence offers a consistent sense of comfort and familiarity.

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Credit: Instagram/@mipalkarofficial