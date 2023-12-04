'Animal' to 'Dabangg', films that have glorified male chauvinism

DH Web Desk
Kabir Singh (2019): This film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, features Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The movie portrayed Shahid as a bully, an abuser of women, an alcoholic surgeon, and a foul-mouthed angry man.
Masti Series: This adult comedy film series faced criticism for its objectification of women and perpetuating stereotypes about male behaviour.
Bodyguard (2011): In 2011, Salman Khan's Bodyguard faced criticism for its portrayal of a male bodyguard being overly protective of the female lead, reinforcing traditional gender roles.
Rowdy Rathore (2012): Akshay Kumar's film, directed by Prabhu Deva, also received a negative response for its portrayal of an excessively macho and aggressive male character.
Dabangg (2010): Despite being a commercial success, Salman's film faced criticism for glorifying a macho and overly aggressive male protagonist, contributing to the portrayal of toxic masculinity.
