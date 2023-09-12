Anjali Sharma: Things to know about 'Operation Mayfair' star

DH Web Desk

Anjali Sharma was born on October 7 1999 in Nagpur, Maharashtra into a Hindu family.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7

Anjali holds a degree from National School of Drama (NSD).

|

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7

Anjali entered the world of showbiz in 2023 with Operation Mayfair'. She essayed the role of Melinda in the movie.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7

Her next is a psychological drama 'SON' opposite Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav where she plays 'Carla'.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7

Apart from acting, Anjali has also appeared in music videos. Her last video 'Sajna' clocked millions of views on YouTube.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7

She also a cover girl and showstopper, she has appeared on several magazine covers, walked the ramps for designers.

|

Credit: Instagram/@anjalisharma_7