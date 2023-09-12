Anjali Sharma: Things to know about 'Operation Mayfair' star

DH Web Desk
Anjali Sharma was born on October 7 1999 in Nagpur, Maharashtra into a Hindu family.
Anjali holds a degree from National School of Drama (NSD).
Anjali entered the world of showbiz in 2023 with Operation Mayfair'. She essayed the role of Melinda in the movie.
Her next is a psychological drama 'SON' opposite Bollywood actor Rajpal Yadav where she plays 'Carla'.
Apart from acting, Anjali has also appeared in music videos. Her last video 'Sajna' clocked millions of views on YouTube.
She also a cover girl and showstopper, she has appeared on several magazine covers, walked the ramps for designers.
