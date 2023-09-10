Anti-heroes who defined power and redemption on screen

DH Web Desk
With 'Jawan', Vijay Sethupathi stepped into Bollywood as Kali Gaikwad. Despite his villainous acts, Sethupathi received widespread acclaim for his performance as a ruthless gangster.
Credit: Special Arrangement
In 'Guns & Gulaabs', Rajkummar Rao portrayed the character of Paana Tipu, a charming mechanic who is also a gangster. What made Tipu stand out was not just his criminal endeavors but the comical manner in which Rao portrayed the character. Tipu, though far from being a typical hero, won hearts with his quirky antics and a knack for finding humor in even the direst situations.
Credit: Instagram/@rajkummar_rao
Fahadh Faasil is known for his exceptional acting skills and versatility. His portrayal of Rathnavelu in 'Maamannan' garnered praise from both critics and audiences.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for his ability to portray complex and morally ambiguous characters. His role as Faizal Khan in 'Gangs of Wasseypur' series and as Raman Raghav in 'Raman Raghav 2.0', among others earned him praise for his acting.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Legendary Tamil actor Rajinikanth has played anti-hero roles in several films. His performance in 'Kabali' showcased his charisma and acting talent even in anti-hero avatar.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Akshay Kumar embraced the role of an anti-hero in Rajinikanth starter '2.0'. His role required extensive prosthetic makeup and animatronics to transform into his character, adding a new dimension to his career.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Saif Ali Khan took a bold step away from his usual romantic roles to play the character of Langda Tyagi in 'Omkara'. His transformation into this devious character was astonishing. Khan's performance as the anti-hero left a lasting impact on viewers, making Langda Tyagi one of the most memorable anti-heroes in Indian cinema.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Sanjay Dutt has played anti-hero roles in various Bollywood films. His role as Kancha Cheena in 'Agneepath' and as Munna Bhai in the 'Munna Bhai' series were particularly well-received.
Credit: Special Arrangement
'Darr' marked a pivotal moment in Bollywood when Shah Rukh Khan stepped into the shoes of an obsessive and psychotic anti-hero, Rahul. Despite his villainous acts, Khan's charismatic portrayal made audiences feel an unusual mix of fear and sympathy, cementing his status as an iconic anti-hero.
Credit: Special Arrangement
Amitabh Bachchan's portrayal of Don, a powerful criminal who is killed by the police and replaced by his lookalike Vijay, was a groundbreaking role. Bachchan was the original anti-hero in Bollywood, and 'Don' became one of the highest-grossing films of 1978, earning a golden jubilee status, according to Box Office India.
Credit: Special Arrangement