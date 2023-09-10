Anti-heroes who defined power and redemption on screen

In 'Guns & Gulaabs', Rajkummar Rao portrayed the character of Paana Tipu, a charming mechanic who is also a gangster. What made Tipu stand out was not just his criminal endeavors but the comical manner in which Rao portrayed the character. Tipu, though far from being a typical hero, won hearts with his quirky antics and a knack for finding humor in even the direst situations.